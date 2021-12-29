scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.36). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $138.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

