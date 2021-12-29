Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $117.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seagate’s performance is benefitting from strong adoption of its mass capacity storage solutions driven by healthy cloud data center demand. Recovery in enterprise and video and image applications (VIA) markets and the uptake of its mass capacity solutions in the edge computing vertical augur well. The company is gaining from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products and 18 TB along with ramping of 20 TB drives. The company’s dividend and share buyback plan is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The Legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of weakness in IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Supply chain disruptions and increases in costs (freight and logistics) due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

STX opened at $113.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,885 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 26.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

