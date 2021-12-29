Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1,374.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 190,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 178,006 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 529.8% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 59,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 32.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 416,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 91.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,093,000 after purchasing an additional 169,532 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

