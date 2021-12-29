Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.73

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.73 and last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 5903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $5,672,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

