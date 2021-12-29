Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 6,843 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

