Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,321 shares of company stock worth $17,242,749. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

