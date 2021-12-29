Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $8.02 Million Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 61,138 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $185,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.98 and a 52-week high of $167.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

