Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 1,187 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $4,091,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist reduced their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

Medtronic stock opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

