Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 196,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

Shares of MMMB stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.42. MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

MamaMancini’s Profile

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB).

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.