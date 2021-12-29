Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 54,937 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

