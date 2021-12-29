SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Up 2.3%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.68. 1,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 380,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 987,682 shares of company stock worth $21,617,148.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 27.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 446,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

