Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,673.60 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,673.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

