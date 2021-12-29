SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Down 3.8%

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.22 and last traded at $50.23. 4,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,688,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,606 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

