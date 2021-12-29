Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $220.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.77.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

