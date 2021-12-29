Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC opened at $384.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.25. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $386.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.29 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

