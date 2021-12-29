Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $473,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

