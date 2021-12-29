Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,828,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,672,000 after purchasing an additional 462,878 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $157.77 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average of $140.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

