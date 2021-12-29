SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 26,600 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after buying an additional 224,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,717 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,485,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

Equity Residential stock opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $90.14.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

