SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 39,662 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 334.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,521 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,662 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $2,402,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.52 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.