SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279,720 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 164.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 247,143 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

