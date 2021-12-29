SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,679 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 785,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,608,000 after buying an additional 503,310 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,292,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 110,381 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 226,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,858,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after purchasing an additional 257,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 752,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 116,248 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

