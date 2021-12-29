Sharder (SS) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $88,906.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00042883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.