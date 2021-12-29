Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.47 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $716.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $641.32 and its 200 day moving average is $617.98. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $728.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

