Shell Asset Management Co. Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $118.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average of $130.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

