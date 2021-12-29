Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 115,885 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,885 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

HRL stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

