Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 322 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,469 shares of company stock valued at $10,431,057 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

