Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 66 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 227.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.48.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $293.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

