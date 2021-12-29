Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 714 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cintas by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.00.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $444.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.52 and its 200 day moving average is $406.69. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

