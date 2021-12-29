Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €185.73 ($211.05).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAE shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($206.82) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of SAE stock traded up €0.40 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €112.40 ($127.73). The company had a trading volume of 72,425 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €140.14 and its 200 day moving average is €141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.05. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

