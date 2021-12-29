Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 114.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 50.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,648.50.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,375.62 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,488.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,479.76.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

