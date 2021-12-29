Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMMNY shares. Societe Generale cut Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.56.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

