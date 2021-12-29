Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of FND stock opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,135 shares of company stock worth $3,116,814. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.