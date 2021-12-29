Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.