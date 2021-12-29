Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,827 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Truist boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

