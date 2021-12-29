Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,541 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Vodafone Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 467,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 480,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,098 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vodafone Group by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VOD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

