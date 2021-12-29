Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $23.70

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $24.86. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 19 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

