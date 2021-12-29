Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 6.9%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price was up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.42 and last traded at $166.42. Approximately 28,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,167,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.61 and its 200 day moving average is $135.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 2.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

