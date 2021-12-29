SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Down to $28.13

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.13, but opened at $27.52. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 18,600 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.3867 dividend. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,571,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 60,863 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 21.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 138.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

