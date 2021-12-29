Skycoin (SKY) Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $155,616.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.55 or 0.07857060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00073713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.30 or 1.00054442 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00051630 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

