Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47. 339,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 380,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.89 million and a P/E ratio of 465.00.

About Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

