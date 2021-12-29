SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Down to $41.25

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $40.00. SkyWest shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 5,600 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.