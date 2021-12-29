Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.50). Approximately 15,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 370,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.45 ($0.50).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.74) price target on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.74) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Smiths News alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

In related news, insider Tony Grace sold 110,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £42,022.30 ($56,489.18).

About Smiths News (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.