Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) to Issue Dividend of $0.91 on January 3rd

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has decreased its dividend by 42.8% over the last three years. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

SQM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. 516,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,941. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 240.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

