Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €35.42 ($40.25) and last traded at €35.00 ($39.77). 68,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.96 ($39.73).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 26.12.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

