Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.53. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 96,264 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Solitario Zinc worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.