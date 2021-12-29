SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) vs. Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Head-To-Head Comparison

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SomaLogic and Syneos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 Syneos Health 0 1 6 0 2.86

SomaLogic presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 68.41%. Syneos Health has a consensus price target of $105.86, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Given SomaLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Syneos Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SomaLogic and Syneos Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health $4.42 billion 2.39 $192.79 million $2.39 42.59

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Syneos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health 5.04% 11.71% 4.73%

Summary

Syneos Health beats SomaLogic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

