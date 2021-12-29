SOMESING (SSX) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $151.90 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.88 or 0.07747489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,777.96 or 0.99786242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00072792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007796 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

