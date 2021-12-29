Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.01. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 10,751 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.26.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.