Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) vs. Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Financial Contrast

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 483.84%. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 869.83%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 37.61 -$298.46 million ($1.23) -3.99 Acorda Therapeutics $152.97 million 0.17 -$99.59 million $1.57 1.48

Acorda Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Sorrento Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -692.36% -166.48% -42.75% Acorda Therapeutics -0.26% -0.17% -0.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, NY.

