Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Down 2.5%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.40). Approximately 290,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 571,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.25 ($0.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.23 million and a PE ratio of -19.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Sosandar Company Profile (LON:SOS)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

